This quiz will prove if you LOVE or HATE Shatta Wale's music
Reacting honestly to these seven questions below with determine whether you love or hate dancehall star Shatta Wale's music.
What's your favourite Ghanaian political party?
PPP
CPP
NDC
NPP
Who would you like to vote in the upcoming general elections?
Who would you share your secrets with?
Mother
Father
Friend
Sibling
In case you become a billionaire today, where would you like to build your first mansion in Accra?
Trasacco
East Legon
Ablekuma
Lakeside Estate
To you, the King of Ghana comedy is...
DKB
OB Amponsah
Funny Face
Clemento Suarez
You would be comfortable to share the same bed with...
You don't know what you want in this life. You can't love or hate Shatta Wale. My friend, you better put your life together!
