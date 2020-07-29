  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

This quiz will prove if you LOVE or HATE Shatta Wale's music

David Mawuli
Tell your friends
Reacting honestly to these seven questions below with determine whether you love or hate dancehall star Shatta Wale's music.

What's your favourite Ghanaian political party?

PPP
CPP
NDC
NPP

Who would you like to vote in the upcoming general elections?

Akua Donkor
John Dramani Mahama
Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Nana Akufo Addo

Who would you share your secrets with?

Mother
Father
Friend
Sibling

In case you become a billionaire today, where would you like to build your first mansion in Accra?

Trasacco
East Legon
Ablekuma
Lakeside Estate

Whose church would you like to attend?

Obinim
Opambour
Mensa Otabil
Rev Obofour

To you, the King of Ghana comedy is...

DKB
OB Amponsah
Funny Face
Clemento Suarez

You would be comfortable to share the same bed with...

AY Poyoo
Ablekuma Nana Lace
Ghana 2Pac
Shatta Bandle
Your score: You truly LOVE Shatta Wale's music
It's clear that your love for Shatta Wale will never die. You are a true SM4Lyf member. But if that's not the case, then you better repent, because hate won't get you anywhere.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You HATE Shatta Wale's music
Congrats for hating the SM boss. You are the reason why he keeps yelling at us every day. You better stop hating and allow love to reign. Repent!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You are CONFUSED
You don't know what you want in this life. You can't love or hate Shatta Wale. My friend, you better put your life together!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh