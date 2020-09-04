Are you a cheat? This playlist quiz will give an accurate answer
Nobody admits to being a cheat until their caught but this quiz will tell if you are a cheat or not by just picking any of these songs or artistes to make a playlist.
Which of these songs would you like to listen to in the morning?
Joe Mettle - Bone Ni
Sarkodie - Adonai
Efya - Little Things
Obaapa Christy - Se Enye Nyame A
Which of these songs would you listen to whilst in the shower?
Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day
KiDi - Say Cheese
Wendy Shay - Uber Driver
Adina - Too Late
Which of these songs would you like to delete in your playlist?
Patapaa - One Corner
Stonebwoy - Putuu
Sidney - Papa No
Emelia - Fame ko
Pick any of these songs to add to your playlist
Cardi B - WAP
Nicky Minaj - Barbie Dreams
Beyonce - Drunk In Love
Rihanna - We Found Love
Which of these American artistes must be on your playlist?
Jay Z
Eminem
Kanye West
Bruno Mars
Which of these artistes would bring back to life to give you one song?
