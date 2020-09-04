  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

Are you a cheat? This playlist quiz will give an accurate answer

Selorm Tali
Nobody admits to being a cheat until their caught but this quiz will tell if you are a cheat or not by just picking any of these songs or artistes to make a playlist.

Which of these songs would you like to listen to in the morning?

Joe Mettle - Bone Ni
Sarkodie - Adonai
Efya - Little Things
Obaapa Christy - Se Enye Nyame A

Which of these musician's album would keep on repeat?

M.anifest
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy

Which of these songs would you listen to whilst in the shower?

Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day
KiDi - Say Cheese
Wendy Shay - Uber Driver
Adina - Too Late

Which of these songs would you like to delete in your playlist?

Patapaa - One Corner
Stonebwoy - Putuu
Sidney - Papa No
Emelia - Fame ko

Which of these music groups do you want a new song from?

VVIP
4x4
Bradez
5 Five

Pick any of these songs to add to your playlist

Cardi B - WAP
Nicky Minaj - Barbie Dreams
Beyonce - Drunk In Love
Rihanna - We Found Love

Which of these American artistes must be on your playlist?

Jay Z
Eminem
Kanye West
Bruno Mars

Which of these artistes would bring back to life to give you one song?

Terry Bonchaka
Ebony Reigns
Michael Jackson
Bob Marley
Your score: Error 404
The system couldn't calculate your result because you either a smart cheat or simply suck at it
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You are a cheat by 60%
You've been doing things that you think it's not cheating but it is.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You are not a cheat
You are not a cheat but you have the potential
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You are cheat by 90%
You weren't born a cheat but you easily fall for all the temptations
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
Selorm Tali More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh