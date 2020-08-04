  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

This quiz will reveal your rating for Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s “Already” video

David Mawuli
Tell your friends
By answering these simple questions with all honestly, we will reveal your true rating for Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s “Already” music video on a scale of 1 to 5.

When do you usually take your breakfast?

6am
7am
8am
9am
10am

Your favourite colour

Brown
Gold
Red
Blue
Green

The subject you hated most in school

Social Studies
Science
Mathematics
English Language
Local Language

Which of these distances can you walk?

5km
6km
7km
8km
9km

Why did you break up with your immediate ex?

Shared responsibilities
Cheating
Family disagreement/tribal issues
You see no future
Hit and run

Which year would you like to marry (if you are single)?

2020
2021
2022
2023
2024

One of these Ghanaian artistes can easily win Grammys if they were in the States

Ablekuma Nana Lace
Bosom P-Yung
AY Poyoo
Ghana 2Pac
Badgirl Nafisah
Your score: 1 out of 5
It's trash. You hate everything about the video.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 2 out of 5
The video didn't meet your expectations, but you love the collaboration.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 3 out of 5
Per your expectations, the video is above average. You think it's okay but you have a few questions about the production.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 4 out of 5
You believe the video is close to perfect. You only have a few issues with the production.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 5 out of 5
A perfect visual. It seems you have fallen in love with the music video, and everything about Beyoncé and Shatta Wale.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh