This quiz will reveal your rating for Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s “Already” video
By answering these simple questions with all honestly, we will reveal your true rating for Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s “Already” music video on a scale of 1 to 5.
When do you usually take your breakfast?
6am
7am
8am
9am
10am
Your favourite colour
Brown
Gold
Red
Blue
Green
The subject you hated most in school
Social Studies
Science
Mathematics
English Language
Local Language
Which of these distances can you walk?
5km
6km
7km
8km
9km
Why did you break up with your immediate ex?
Shared responsibilities
Cheating
Family disagreement/tribal issues
You see no future
Hit and run
Which year would you like to marry (if you are single)?
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
One of these Ghanaian artistes can easily win Grammys if they were in the States
Ablekuma Nana Lace
Bosom P-Yung
AY Poyoo
Ghana 2Pac
Badgirl Nafisah
It's trash. You hate everything about the video.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh