  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

This Quiz will show which Ghanian celebrity you are crushing on

Selorm Tali
Whether you are a guy or girl, this quiz will show you which Ghanaian female celebrity you admire the most.

A lady with short hair or long hair?

Short Hair
Long Hair
Anything Natural
Anything goes for me

What physical featute on women are you attracted to the most?

Fine face
Please I like gifted chests (you know I mean lol)
Nice legs
Just give me anything thick to handle

Which of these people do you find most attractive?

Pappy Kojo
Kwesi Arthur
James Gardiner
Wanlov

How old were you when you had your first kiss?

Below 16
Between 16 and 18
Between 18 and 20
After 20

Which among these is your favourite social media app?

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Snapchat

If all these shows or films are airing on TV at the same time, which one would you watch?

Heels And Sneakers
Big Brother Naija
Dining With Cooks and braggarts
The Perfect Picture

How would you want your wedding?

Big, extravagant yet simple with media coverage
In Paris or somewhere abroad with few friends and family
Coded thing, you'll only notice after seeing ring on my finger
I am fine with just engagement, no wedding
Your score: Efia Odo
You sure have a crush on Efia Odo, if you are not her fan yet better be.
Your score: Yvonne Nelson
There's soft spot in your heart for Yvonne Nelson, start showing it if you don't because you are crushing on her low key.
Your score: Lydia Forson
You are crushing on Lydia Forson. Start showing her more love if you don't, she's your taste.
Your score: Yvonne Okoro
You love people with big heart and Yvonne Okoro is carrying it all so yes you are crushing on her
Source: Pulse Ghana
