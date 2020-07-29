This Quiz will show which Ghanian celebrity you are crushing on
Whether you are a guy or girl, this quiz will show you which Ghanaian female celebrity you admire the most.
A lady with short hair or long hair?
Short Hair
Long Hair
Anything Natural
Anything goes for me
What physical featute on women are you attracted to the most?
Fine face
Please I like gifted chests (you know I mean lol)
Nice legs
Just give me anything thick to handle
How old were you when you had your first kiss?
Below 16
Between 16 and 18
Between 18 and 20
After 20
If all these shows or films are airing on TV at the same time, which one would you watch?
Heels And Sneakers
Big Brother Naija
Dining With Cooks and braggarts
The Perfect Picture
How would you want your wedding?
Big, extravagant yet simple with media coverage
In Paris or somewhere abroad with few friends and family
Coded thing, you'll only notice after seeing ring on my finger
I am fine with just engagement, no wedding
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh