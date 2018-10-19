This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Social media moments just got better with this hillarious throwback photo of the founder of Gods Way International church, Angel Obinim.

The side splitting epic photo which captures Angel Obinim in a younger state dressed in a very huge shirt and trousers. Comparing the old picture to a recent one of the prophet makes a huge difference which makes it entertaining to watch.

Social media users on the picture made several hilarious comments as some even call on God to come and witness the huge change in life.