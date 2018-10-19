Pulse.com.gh logo
This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day

A throwback photo of the founder of Gods Way International church, Angel Obinim has caused a huge stir on social media.

Social media moments just got better with this hillarious throwback photo of the founder of Gods Way International church, Angel Obinim.

The side splitting epic photo which captures Angel Obinim in a younger state dressed in a very huge shirt and trousers. Comparing the old picture to a recent one of the prophet makes a huge difference which makes it entertaining to watch.

Social media users on the picture made several hilarious comments as some even call on God to come and witness the huge change in life.

