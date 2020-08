The photo which captures a wretched-looking Quamina MP and a lady is spreading like wildfire on social media.

It’s unclear the source of the photo, Quamina has commented on it a few times and seems happy about how far he has come.

Quamina MP's throwback photo

The “Ewiase Y3d3” hitmaker has a struggling background.

He told Pulse.com.gh in 2019 during an exclusive interview that he comes from a poor background.

According to him, he used to starve for days and had no support from no one except close friends.