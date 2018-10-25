Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine

The ‘Uber Driver’ mama, Wendy Shay shared a video on her Instagram page showing a younger her singing her heart out.

  • Published:
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine play

19-year old Wendy Shay

The worst that could happen to a musician is when people ridicule her talent. And thus has been Wendy Shays’s story since her entry. But she puts critics to shame with this throwback video.

The ‘Uber Driver’ mama shared a video on her Instagram page showing a younger her singing her heart out. She captioned the video saying, “… Can’t believe I was 19 then and now 22. God is good. This is an inspiration to me cos I didn’t know in some years’ time I will be Wendy Shay.”

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music video

The young Wendy Shay is dressed in a blue long-sleeved high necked top and black tights. But the noticeable thing is her voice. Strong and silky, it sends you into a  revive of memories. God is good indeed.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors
Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in the industry Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in the industry
Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks

Recommended Videos

I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video
Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
3 Maame Serwaa honoured at UCCbullet
4 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
5 Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slimbullet
6 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chartbullet
7 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to...bullet
8 Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee...bullet
9 Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as...bullet
10 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
6 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

M.anifest with HHP
I'm broken that you left - M.anifest mourns HHP
Hundreds troop in to watch ‘Hashtag’ movie (Photos)
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children
X
Advertisement