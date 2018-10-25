Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine

The ‘Uber Driver’ mama, Wendy Shay shared a video on her Instagram page showing a younger her singing her heart out.
The ‘Uber Driver’ mama shared a video on her Instagram page showing a younger her singing her heart out. She captioned the video saying, “… Can’t believe I was 19 then and now 22. God is good. This is an inspiration to me cos I didn’t know in some years’ time I will be Wendy Shay.”
The young Wendy Shay is dressed in a blue long-sleeved high necked top and black tights. But the noticeable thing is her voice. Strong and silky, it sends you into a revive of memories. God is good indeed.