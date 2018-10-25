Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine

news

The worst that could happen to a musician is when people ridicule her talent. And thus has been Wendy Shays’s story since her entry. But she puts critics to shame with this throwback video.

The ‘Uber Driver’ mama shared a video on her Instagram page showing a younger her singing her heart out. She captioned the video saying, “… Can’t believe I was 19 then and now 22. God is good. This is an inspiration to me cos I didn’t know in some years’ time I will be Wendy Shay.”

The young Wendy Shay is dressed in a blue long-sleeved high necked top and black tights. But the noticeable thing is her voice. Strong and silky, it sends you into a revive of memories. God is good indeed.

