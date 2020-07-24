Lloyd’s of London is a British insurance market where members operate as syndicates to insure and spread out the risks of different businesses, organizations, and individuals. According to T.I, the British firm played a "shameful role" in the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade.

In the rapper's open letter, he stated that the company's success has built on the blood, sweat and tears of African slaves. Sharing a screenshot of the letter on social media, T.L wrote: "We demand equitable financial consideration for their "shameful role" (quoting them) they played in the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade. Our people have been financially impaired & economically disabled due to the systemic oppression and institutional racism it leaves behind".

He continued that "Our demands are clearly stated in the letter above. Any & everyone who agrees with the message & intention of the letter hit the link in my bio to sign the petition. IF WE WANT REPARATIONS WE HAVE TO DEMAND IT‼️ LIFE IS ABOUT LEVERAGE‼️ Asking nicely will only get US more of the same excuses "Why Not" as usual. TIME TO TAKE WHAT WE KNOW OUR ANCESTORS DESERVED & DIED FOR‼️"

TI and wife spotted in Ghana

At the time of this publication, Lloyd’s of London has not commented on the letter yet though it keeps gathering 1000s of comments online in support of T.I's demand. See T.I's post to read the letter.