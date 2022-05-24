RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikTok Star: Jackline Mensah storms online with sizzling photos to mark 20th birthday

Daniel Nti

The internet can't stay calm as fans and celebrity friends have thronged Jackline Mensah's birthday post on social media to express their love and great admiration for her.

Jackline Mensah
Jackline Mensah

Celebrated TikTok star and budding actress, Jackline Mensah turned plus one today, May 24th, 2022. She is 20 years of age now.

To commemorate her 20th birthday, she took to social media, Instagram precisely, to share dazzling photos from her birthday shoots and netizens and fans are in awe.

In a series of photos sighted by Pulse.com.gh, The influencer is seen in two different stunning regalia. She dazzled rocking a sparkling purple dress with elaborate sleeves for the first outfit which she 'teased' fans showing her flawless skin.

Jackeline's second look was an ethereal emerald-colored dress with its base designed beautifully like a fishtail dress. The dress brought out her voluptuous physique like never seen before over the 'legally blonde' frontal wig she had on.

She captioned the lovely photos :

"+1 Cheers to my new age. On this day I celebrate on. Thank you God for the gift of life. Thank you for all the wonderful things you keep doing in my life. It’s my day say a prayer for me. "

Social social media comments from fans and celebrity friends:

1.Actress @Yvonnenelson reacted:

"Happy Birthday baby girllll"

2.Clemento Suarez commented:

"Happy birthday super star. I'm always proud of you"

3.Iammzgee also stated:

"Happy birthday superstar! More blessing"

4Jenni_frank commented stating:

"My baby girl. Happy birthday"

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

