Sad News: TikTok star Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

Close friends and associates of Oscar in mourning him on social media allegedly stated that his demise was as a result of food poisoning after hinting that this wasn't the first time he was poisoned.

According to them, Oscar was poisoned some time back but managed to survive t he survive at the first attempt on his life, only to be poisoned again.

Following Oscar Brown's death, his family and friends took to social media to make the announcement. The manager of the TikTok star took to Facebook, announcing:

“With sorrow in our heart we the family of EBUKA popular know as Oscar Brown painful announce the pass on of our brother and son, who died on 23rd of May 2022, after been poisoned by someone”.

Some fans react to Oscar's demise from blogger Linda Ikeji's Post :

@ellatoms_beauty

"You won’t be surprised that the killers are among those sending condolence messages…it’s so unfortunate .. Rip"

@kcee_kelly

"My circle is very small if you found yourself in my circle you’re lucky #trustissue"

@loveth_rolak

"The rates Men envy and Jealous themselves these days like women extremely much."

@saudiofficiall