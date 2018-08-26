Pulse.com.gh logo
Timaya is done making babies


Timaya Singer is done making babies

  • Published:
Timaya took to his Instagram page to announce that he would like to take a back seat when it comes to baby making.

Timaya is done making babies - at least for now.

The father of three revealed that he is done making babies and it's time to get back to work.

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Timaya took to his Instagram page to announce that he would like to take a back seat when it comes to baby making.

Emma is now a big sis. Super blessed Dude I am, Hey I’m done making babies,Get to work PAPA!”, he posted.

 

The post had an adorable picture of his daughters Emma and Grace with their little brother whom Timaya recently welcomed with his second baby mama.

ALSO READ: See Timaya's 3 children in one photo for the 1st time

Timaya has three children from two women and he's yet to officially tie the nuptial know with any.

Timaya marks birthday with cute photo of him feeding son

Timaya says he's better than many husbands as a baby daddy play

Timaya said that as a father to three children from two different women, he is a better than many husbands.

(Instagram/Timaya)

Timaya was year older a few days ago and he shared a cute photo of himself feeding his son on his Instagram page. The singer posted the cute photo on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, and we are all loving every bit of it. He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he thanked God for adding another year to his life.

"GOD I thank u for adding another beautiful year and I appreciate everything u have done in my life... Had to rush to ATL to spend time with my lil man, I so wish my gals where here EMMA & GRACEY. I'm so Fulfilled that I don't even know what to say. Ogologomma a Jehovah ogologomma a eh ogolgomma ogologomma," he captioned the photo.

