According to the “Wengeze” singer, women in the Ghanaian music scene already find it tough to get accepted in the industry and after their breakthrough, it becomes a tougher burden of how to keep the relevance.

Eazzy explained that the challenge goes as far to make it difficult for female musicians to decide when to have babies because pregnancy, will surely force them to go on a break from their career, which they might not be ready for.

In the interview seen by the pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian musician also spoke about her career so far from her first song to her latest SOLO E.P, which she released some few months ago.

Watch the interview below.