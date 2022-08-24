RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Times are hard, now I eat once a day - Stonebwoy

Selorm Tali

Stonebwoy has admitted that 'times are hard' in Ghan and that has influenced how he eats lately.

Stonebwoy: The power of origins. [Instagram/StonebwoyB]
According to the Ghanaian dancehall act, people have to manage their expenditures and ambitions else they will become frustrated. Stonebwoy adds that people should also be grateful for life to lessen the pressure.

It’s really not easy. Someone like me, I’m inside the street proper. I always have to have a denomination that I can actually distribute. As if it were an obligation. So I feel it. I know how it goes. Even people at the top don’t have it easy. So, how much more people are on the ground?" Stonebwoy asked.

Speaking on TV3, he continued that “all I can say is that we have to be realistic with our expenditures and ambitions, else you will be frustrated. Above all, we should be thankful we have life because no matter how tough it gets, God always makes a way at the end of the day".

In a report by 3news.com, the father of two also preached about people lending help to others through any sacrifice that can change one's life.

Some people can’t even find a meal a day. They go every other day. So, if you cross people like this, and it’s genuine, you can do your best. My formation is once a day. So, I haven’t eaten. I will probably eat at 6 pm,” he said.

Stonebwoy comes to add to the cries of Ghanaians and other Ghanaian celebrities who have been complaining about hardship in Ghana. Yesterday, actress Yvonne Nelson called out the President.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

She said "Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo," she tweeted and added that "We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo".

Further descending on the President, the actress reminded H.E Nana Addo of his words when he was seeking power in the 2016 elections. "We are SITTING on GOLD, but we are suffering in @NAkufoAddo ‘s voice.," she said.

A few days ago, the vociferous actress lamented over the skyrocketing price of gas and fuel when she disclosed that "I bought gas yesterday for 210ghc, this is where we are #poorleadership".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
