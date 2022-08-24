Times are hard, now I eat once a day - Stonebwoy

“It’s really not easy. Someone like me, I’m inside the street proper. I always have to have a denomination that I can actually distribute. As if it were an obligation. So I feel it. I know how it goes. Even people at the top don’t have it easy. So, how much more people are on the ground?" Stonebwoy asked.

Speaking on TV3, he continued that “all I can say is that we have to be realistic with our expenditures and ambitions, else you will be frustrated. Above all, we should be thankful we have life because no matter how tough it gets, God always makes a way at the end of the day".

In a report by 3news.com, the father of two also preached about people lending help to others through any sacrifice that can change one's life.

“Some people can’t even find a meal a day. They go every other day. So, if you cross people like this, and it’s genuine, you can do your best. My formation is once a day. So, I haven’t eaten. I will probably eat at 6 pm,” he said.

Stonebwoy comes to add to the cries of Ghanaians and other Ghanaian celebrities who have been complaining about hardship in Ghana. Yesterday, actress Yvonne Nelson called out the President.

Pulse Ghana

She said "Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo," she tweeted and added that "We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo".

Further descending on the President, the actress reminded H.E Nana Addo of his words when he was seeking power in the 2016 elections. "We are SITTING on GOLD, but we are suffering in @NAkufoAddo ‘s voice.," she said.