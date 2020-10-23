Before Beyonce's comment on the EndSARS brutality, Tiwa Savage called on her to add her voice to the protest in Nigeria, however, she did not speak until the Lekki shooting which caught global attention.

The Grammy award winner's statement on the EndSARS brutality was therefore met with mixed reaction as others criticized her for commenting too late. In defence of her daughter, Tina Lawson says Beyonce is not Nigeria’s political leader or spokesperson to be slammed for not commenting on the happenings in Nigeria.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote “No matter what my daughter does, she is scrutinised and torn apart. She makes a record and uses all African artist, producers, writer. She is criticised because she didn’t get artistes from every country in Africa. There are 52 countries!”



She continued that " she made art!! She is an artist! That is what artist do. She is not your political leader or your whipping board. I have had enough of the hating and I’m personally tired of the attacks,”

Reacting to Tiwa's call, she said: “I am sure at the time she was not thinking straight because of the trauma that the country was facing but come on!!!”.

Addressing those who claimed Beyonce makes money by thriving on African stories in her latest projects, her mother says her daughter rather invested to sell Africa to the world and did not make money from the project.

