Tithing is not biblical - Famed pastor, Creflo Dolar makes u-turn

Speaking to his congregation recently, Creflo mentioned that he was still growing even as a preacher and went on to ask his members to destroy every book and tape he has ever written and preached on tithing because it’s not biblical.

"The teachings that I have shared in the time past on the subject of tithing were not correct and today I stand in humility to correct some things that I have taught for years and believed for years but could never understand it clearly because I have not yet been confronted with the gospel of grace which has made the difference.

I have no shame at all saying to you, throw away every book, tape and video I ever did on the subject of tithing..unless it alines with this,” he said.