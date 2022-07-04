RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tithing is not biblical - Famed pastor, Creflo Dolar makes u-turn

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

US pastor, Creflo Dollar has debunked claims that failing to pay tithe opens the door for devourers to come in and destroy a person’s life.

The famed evangelist who preached on the importance of tithing is now taking a turn.

Speaking to his congregation recently, Creflo mentioned that he was still growing even as a preacher and went on to ask his members to destroy every book and tape he has ever written and preached on tithing because it’s not biblical.

"The teachings that I have shared in the time past on the subject of tithing were not correct and today I stand in humility to correct some things that I have taught for years and believed for years but could never understand it clearly because I have not yet been confronted with the gospel of grace which has made the difference.

I have no shame at all saying to you, throw away every book, tape and video I ever did on the subject of tithing..unless it alines with this,” he said.

Adding that religion is sustained by two factors, fear and guilt and that if there is one subject that the church has used for a long time to keep people in fear and guilt, it is the subject of tithing.

