Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay clash at a salon, trade harsh insults (WATCH)

“Don't come to me and think you can say 'hi' with a dirty and disgusting spirit that you have,” Tiwa Savage blasted Seyi Shay in a viral video. “You think I've forgotten what you and Victoria Kamani did to me some years ago. You think I can forget?”

Seyi Shay fired back with a threat, saying she will expose Tiwa.

“Tiwa, what other things have you done?” she said. “You want me to open up everything here? I'm not like you, I'm not going to do that.”

But when Tiwa Savage dared her to expose her, she couldn’t. “If you have the nerves, open it. Say it,” Tiwa fired.

Tiwa further swore on his son that she never said anything about Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani and reminded her of a diss song both songstresses recorded for her a few years ago.

“God should take my child if I've ever done or said anything about you or Victoria Kimani. I'm made, I have money and I have nothing to take from you. I have never taken a job from you.”

“You did a whole song and went on interviews to say sh*t about me. Your nyash is the dirtiest in the industry,” she added.