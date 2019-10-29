On Saturday, October 26, the two gave a romantic live performance in Paris, France.

During the performance of a live rendition of their hit collaboration “Malo”, Wikid was filmed hugging Tiwa before grabbing her ass and kissing her.

In the short video that went viral, the massive crowd gathered at the venue cheered them up when the two put on the act.

The ‘display of affection’ in Paris has also stirred up conversation on social media platforms especially Twitter, where fans have been registering their take on the incident.

Reacting to the viral video, Tiwa shared a cryptic post on her Twitter page accompanied with a photo of her backside.

She captioned the photo: “Issa soft yansh to press.”

The popular singers have been in the news for sometimes now, with fans in the dark over the relationship between them.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have done a lot of collaborations together.