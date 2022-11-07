RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria

If anyone ever doubted the beauty that is Tiwa Savage, then her recent picture has put that debate to rest.

Tiwa Savage's look for a wedding [Instagram/VeekeeJames]

Tiwa Savage's latest picture champions Tiwa as one of the sexiest and most beautiful woman in Nigeria.

How do you describe a perfect picture and a beautiful woman? For this wedding, Tiwa Savage sought the help of experts who know her face and body well.

Her hair styling sculpted her face perfectly. A short pixie cut on a black woman is always a killer combination because we see their face in all its glory. The pixie cut looked divine on Tiwa.

A match made in heaven is Tiwa and nude lipstick, Tiwa looks beautiful in subtle brown shades of eyeshadow and glossy lips. Simple is always best.

But the star of this look is the outfit made by Veekee James Official. The floral motif is very exquisite detailing, complemented with designs that look like flames. Veekee James, though sticking with her well-known corset design was still able to marvel us.

Tiwa's ageless beauty shines through, and the internet almost broke when we beheld her style and beauty in these videos and pictures.

