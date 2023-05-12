The single melds the silkiness of Cameroonian-born T’neeya’s voice with the rhythmic fusion of classic Zouk and R&B with its groove encouraging listeners to tango.
T’neeya releases ‘Complete’ for everyone deeply in love
‘Complete’ is the latest single from singer/songwriter T’neeya inspired by the companionship that successful couples share, ‘Complete’ delves into the undulating variations in relationships amid the certainty of love and commitment.
While her first single of 2023, ‘Pretty Mind’, which landed on American Vice President Kamala Harris’ Africa travel Spotify playlist, addresses the stage fright of early love, ‘Complete’ deals with its fullness.
And much like a full-bodied wine, the song brings to the palate the various flavors of an enduring love.
“‘Complete’ is about appreciating the good and bad times in relationships and choosing each other no matter what,” T’neeya said.
The Spiritual Vibez—produced song is the second single from T’neeya’s forthcoming EP project and signals the artist’s intent this year.
LISTEN HERE: https://sparta.ffm.to/complete
Born Tania Takoh, T’neeya is an Afro-R&B singer/songwriter born in Douala and raised in Limbe, a small coastal town in Cameroon. A polyglot, she has carved a niche for herself by being able to sing perfectly in English, French and Pidgin.
Known for her hit singles Low Battery, Text Me, and Joli, T’neeya released her debut EP “In Her Feelings” in 2021.
T’neeya has been on top playlists on BBC, appeared in the “Afrobeat” documentary on Netflix, and performed on various stages like Afrochella (now Afrofuture), Berlin’s African Food Festival, Afronation, Manifestivities and many more.
