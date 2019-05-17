Papa Shee has not been silent over the acts of the founder of the Godsway International Church. According to him, Bishop Daniel Obinim is actually an agent of the devil.

In one video once sighted by pulse.com.gh, Papa Shee was captured in an intense prayer session at church praying for the collapse of Bishop Obimin’s church.

However, in a new video, Evangelist Papa Shee, is now revealing that he fought his colleague controversial pastor spiritually and with the help of God, he beat him up close to his grave.

“I beat Obinim spiritually and I am saying this to glorify our heavenly father. He was so weak he nearly died and I also destroyed his Rolls Royce spiritually” he said.

According to Papa Shee, Obinim called for a rematch and attacked him with a gun but whooped him again and he even lost a tooth.

Hear more from Papa Shee in the video below.