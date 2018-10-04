news

Akuapim Polo obviously fed up with nosy Archipalago placed him on blast in a video she made purposefully for him and him alone.

A brief history of this brewing beef turns out that Archipalago out of love for a Ghanaian sister decided to advise the attention seeker in a video. Even though he could have done this privately, he chose to do so in a video he posted on his Instagram page.

He made some salient points including the fact the social media may force her to do certain things she ought not to. Maybe this move was so that other ladies on the Rosemond Brown path could take a cue and desist from such.

But the slay queen turned actress was not pleased with the move. Less humoured by the words of caution he chose to use, Rosemond Brown has replied with a video of her own and trust me it’s not pretty.

Some shots she fired included “stop hungrily eating snow”, “imagine a pot calling a kettle black” and “you are the only one still wearing Togo clothes aboard.” Knowing Archipalago a rebuttal is definitely on the way and we just can’t wait.

Grab your popcorn, stay glued to your phones and let us bring the action to you. But for now its 1-0 against Archipalago.

WATCH ROUND ONE HERE: