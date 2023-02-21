ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Babatunde Lawal

We don't even know if this is a popular or unpopular opinion.

Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has staked a claim that wealthy Nigerian men are not good at pleasing women in bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The fashion enthusiast, on the other hand, believes that the broke counterparts understand the dynamics of pleasing a woman.She said this in a recent sitdown with ex-BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure.

According to the media personalities, 80 percent of Nigerian men are not good at making love to the level of making their women feel good. She claimed that the wealthier they are, the less good at sex they are.

Makinwa opines that wealthy men think other aspects of their lives can make up for poor sex, money, good looks, etc., while broke men, on the contrary, do it with all their lives because they know they have nothing else to offer.

In her words, “80% of Nigeria men do not know what it is to please a woman. I can always know what come up next. Many if them just want to get in and get out and say it was good. The wealthier the guy is especially Nigerian men, the worse. I feel like sex with broke men is amazing because they have nothing to offer. You are sleeping with a broke man he gives you everything."

Neo, who seems to share the same opinion with Makiwa, agreed with her all the way.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Yaa Jackson welcomes 1st child with her boyfriend; baby bump and baby video drops online

'I was pregnant for 5 months but I didn't know' - Yaa Jackson opens up on birth (VIDEO)

Nadia Buari

'If you want sex, say it' - Nadia Buari goes on relationship rant