'Tonight he will chop' - Abena Korkor says as she reunites with A Plus again (WATCH)

However, their peace did not last. The musician turned politician dragged the mental health advocate recently by naming someone she slept with for money. This was after Abena Korkor jabbed him again in a 2022 social media post.

A Plus’ post to Abena Korkor Pulse Ghana

Whilst making up at an event where they met, Abena Korkor who was all excited about their reunion said, "it's all content, I am learning from him (A Plus), the last time I met him on UTV he didn't spare me".

A Plus also laughed along and replied to her comment, he said" you have pressured people in Ghana too much ... anyway things don't concern us too much like that." Whilst recording their reunion, he added "any way she says content".