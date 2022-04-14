Too many complaints in my inbox – Shatta Wale pleads with Akufo-Addo to help Ghanaian Youth

“Mr President, please focus on the youth of Ghana more for me. They love you but it’s like they don’t see anything happening to them in their lives. The complaint is too much in my inbox,” Shatta Wale wrote in a post on Snapchat.

He also begged the President to consider putting himself in the shoes of young people in the country when making crucial decisions that affect their lives.

“Trust me, you have tried your best so please try and spend more of your time with the youth these days and see the magic,” he wrote.

The ‘On God’ singer added that it is high time President Akufo-Addo returned the faith and love Ghanaian youth have shown in him.

“I know you can do something and I pray you do. My humble request.”