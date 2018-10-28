Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he’s having to deal with huge pressure on him from Ghanaians to marry his baby mama and long time girlfriend Shatta Michy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he’s having to deal with huge pressure on him from Ghanaians to marry his baby mama and long time girlfriend Shatta Michy.

Their relationship had been suffering for some time now after they announced their breakup in April but the controversial musician stunned the massive crowd at the recent launch of his ‘Reign Album’ when he proposed to Shatta Michy midway through his performance.

He pulled out a ring and asked: “Shatta Michy will you marry me” before dropping to one knee in front of thousands of his raucous fans at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

READ ALSO: Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale

The couple later embraced and Shatta put a ring on Shatta Michy’s finger before giving her a passionate kiss.

Appearing on Joy FM’s Morning show, Shatta Wale stated that the many calls by his fans and followers to get married will be headed as he’s sure to walk Shatt Michy to the alter in 2018.

“…We’re working on our wedding so people should watch out next year. A whole lot of Ghanaians are worried, people are just giving me pressure asking me when will you marry her? People are giving me pressure and stuff but I really want to watch God’s time. I want to do something nice for her because she’s been with me for so long and she’s supported me. People say she’s gone through disgrace but I call it grace.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale
I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards
'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale
Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person
“When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim
Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up

Recommended Videos

6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup
I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwardsbullet
2 Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop upbullet
3 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Walebullet
4 Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manubullet
5 Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic...bullet
6 “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim...bullet
7 Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale...bullet
8 This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show...bullet
9 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding...bullet
10 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
5 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
6 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
7 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
8 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'
Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
X
Advertisement