Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he’s having to deal with huge pressure on him from Ghanaians to marry his baby mama and long time girlfriend Shatta Michy.

Their relationship had been suffering for some time now after they announced their breakup in April but the controversial musician stunned the massive crowd at the recent launch of his ‘Reign Album’ when he proposed to Shatta Michy midway through his performance.

He pulled out a ring and asked: “Shatta Michy will you marry me” before dropping to one knee in front of thousands of his raucous fans at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The couple later embraced and Shatta put a ring on Shatta Michy’s finger before giving her a passionate kiss.

Appearing on Joy FM’s Morning show, Shatta Wale stated that the many calls by his fans and followers to get married will be headed as he’s sure to walk Shatt Michy to the alter in 2018.

“…We’re working on our wedding so people should watch out next year. A whole lot of Ghanaians are worried, people are just giving me pressure asking me when will you marry her? People are giving me pressure and stuff but I really want to watch God’s time. I want to do something nice for her because she’s been with me for so long and she’s supported me. People say she’s gone through disgrace but I call it grace.”