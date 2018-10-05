Top 10 celebrities rocking African Print

news

Looking around the streets you will see Africans are embracing their roots when it comes to clothing.

Celebrities closet has over the years been revamped by varied styles and designs of the African print styles that are worth while having a look at.

Our favourite celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria have also been caught in the buzz and we are asking which of them looks stylish while representing African through her looks.

READ MORE:

Here are your 12 favourites:

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

An icon in movies and fashion, Nana Ama is known to make bold statements in African prints at various events.

2. Omotola Jalade

Crowned Omosexy, Omotola is a definition of fashion in the Nigerian fashion industry. She is looking stylish in v-shaped African print.

3. Joselyn Dumas

Actress cum TV host is a true fashion icon in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

4. Tonto Dike

The Nollywood actress is looking like a true African woman.

5. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson is a fashion diva. Either on or offset, she looks fabulous in African wear.

6. Mercy Johnson

The sensational actress is donning a knee level African print.

7. Jackie Appiah

She is one of the few women in the industry with enviable curves and she show them off in her knee level African print.

8.Ini Edo

Ini is looking extremely gorgeous in her African print.

9. Monalisa Chinda

The Nollywood actress has won the hearts of many fashion enthusiasts with her African print jacket and skirt.

10. Deborah Vanessah

The award-winning singer is any woman style of inspiration when it comes to African print.

11. Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress is all shades of beauty enjoying her career.

12. Juliet Ibrahim

She taken the African print trend to another level with her jumpsuit.

Rachael Okonkwo

Rachael is looking casual in her African print jacket and trousers.