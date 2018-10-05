Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Top 10 celebrities rocking African Print


Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print

Looking around the streets you will see Africans are embracing their roots when it comes to clothing.

  • Published:
Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print play

Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print

Looking around the streets you will see Africans are embracing their roots when it comes to clothing.

Celebrities closet has over the years been revamped by varied styles and designs of the African print styles that are worth while having a look at.

Our favourite celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria have also been caught in the buzz and we are asking which of them looks stylish while representing African through her looks.

READ MORE:

Here are your 12 favourites:

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

An icon in movies and fashion, Nana Ama is known to make bold statements in African prints at various events.

play

 

2. Omotola Jalade

Crowned Omosexy, Omotola is a definition of fashion in the Nigerian fashion industry.  She is looking stylish in v-shaped African print.

play

 

3. Joselyn Dumas

Actress cum TV host is a true fashion icon in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

play

4. Tonto Dike

The Nollywood actress is looking like a true African woman.

play
play

 

5. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson is a fashion diva. Either on or offset, she looks fabulous in African wear.

play

6. Mercy Johnson

The sensational actress is donning a knee level African print.

play

 

7. Jackie Appiah

She is one of the few women in the industry with enviable curves and she show them off in her knee level African print.

play

 

8.Ini Edo

Ini is looking extremely gorgeous in her African print.

play

9. Monalisa Chinda

The Nollywood actress has won the hearts of many fashion enthusiasts with her African print jacket and skirt.

play

10. Deborah Vanessah

The award-winning singer is any woman style of inspiration when it comes to African print.

play
play

 

11. Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress is all shades of beauty enjoying her career.

play

12. Juliet Ibrahim

She taken the African print trend to another level with her jumpsuit.

play

Rachael Okonkwo

Rachael is looking casual in her African print jacket and trousers.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Divorce saga: I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks
Chick Fight: Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price
Lies: You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay
Cardi B: Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video] Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
Video: Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
3 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown...bullet
4 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss songbullet
5 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
6 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to...bullet
7 Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife...bullet
8 Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her...bullet
9 Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s schoolbullet
10 Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheatbullet

Related Articles

Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition
Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight
Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown jabs Archipalago
Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"
Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss song
Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat
Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
Bizarre Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusationsbullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
6 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Celebrities

Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay Check out singer's sexy gym body!
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Efya talks about her favourite food and, it's very peculiar
Bizarre Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish
Video Patapaa joins the campaign for the legalization of “weed"
X
Advertisement