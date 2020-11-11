The National Democratic Congress (NDC), the major opposition party which is fighting to reclaim power, has started its campaign but unlike the 2016 election, it is not employing celebrities to lead campaigns.

The presidential candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, revealed this after Sarkodie and Samini publicly endorsed the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.

Despite John Mahama’s decision to exclude celebrities from leading the frontline of its campaign strategy, there are some celebrities who are already staunch members of the party and will go the extra mile to support the NDC this year.

Below, we share with you 12 Ghanaian celebrities who will be heavily involved in the NDC campaign.

1. John Dumelo - Actor and politician

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

The actor cum politician is already a parliamentary candidate for the NDC. He won the NDC parliamentary primaries in 2019 to represent the party in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency and would compete with NPP’s sitting MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, for the seat. He is already involved in major campaigns for the NDC.

2. Dzifa Gomashie - Actor

Dzifa Gomashie

The veteran actor has been a member of the NDC for years and a parliamentary candidate. She was the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Party during their last term in office. She is currently the parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Ketu South Constituency.

3. Selassie Ibrahim – Actor

Selassie Ibrahim

The veteran actress, who is also related to John Dumelo, is an NDC member. She is married to NDC's Ibrahim Issaka Adam – a former minister and MP. Selassie was involved in the 116 buses rebranding saga during NDC’s last tenure in office. She has also been spotted several times wearing NDC-branded T-shirts at the party’s rallies and events.

RELATED STORY: Nana Addo endorsement: Why Sarkodie isn't smart (OPINION)

4. Mzbel – Musician

Mzbel birth 3

The hiplife musician isn’t new to the NDC. She was among the first few celebrities John Mahama contracted for ambassadorial roles in the 2016 election. She defends the party on any given platform and has vowed to play a major role in the party’s campaign this year.

5. Tracey Boakye – Actor

Tracey Boakye

The ‘inventor’ of ‘Papa No’ is a staunch member of the NDC and one of John Mahama’s favourite signees. Despite Mahama’s decision to exclude celebrities in his campaign, Stacey hasn’t backed down. Lately, she has been clashing with NPP’s controversial MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and has been daring him to show his source of wealth.

6. Rex Omar – Musician and GHAMRO President

Rex Omar

The President of GHAMRO has been a card bearing member of the NDC since 1992. He revealed this in October on United Showbiz, saying: “I am a card bearing member of the NDC since 1992…I’m not just singing for NDC or supporting NDC, I’m doing politics. There are some musicians who sing for various political parties for money…I am a musician and a politician”.

7. Mr Beautiful – Actor

Mr Beautiful at NDC rally in 2016

He played a major role in the 2012 and 2016 elections for John Mahama. Even when his political affiliation clearly ruined his acting career, he said it’s is not enough reason for him to reject the party. He has already started campaigning for the NDC this year.

8. Sadiq Abdulai Abu – Showbiz personality and CEO of 3Music Awards

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Media Network and 3 Music Awards has never hidden his political affiliation. In September this year, he was appointed Spokesperson for the Creative Arts economy alongside Rex Omar for the NDC.

9. Bulldog – Artiste Manager

Bulldog

Despite managing Shatta Wale – who refuses to show his political colours – Bulldog has always voiced his support for the NDC and its presidential candidate, John Mahama. Recently, he boldly declared on 'United Showbiz' show that he is NDC by birth and will equally die as an NDC.

READ MORE: Nana Addo endorsement: Hypocritical Samini should hang his head in shame (OPINION)

10. Ola Michael – Filmmaker and radio host

Ola Michael

The filmmaker and radio host campaigned heavily for the NDC in 2016 but recently, he told Zionfelix that the only way he can campaign for the party in the upcoming 2020 election is when he is given a huge amount of money plus a car. It makes his membership unstable even though he is a strong critic of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s administration led by President Nana Akufo Addo

11. James Gardiner – Actor

James Gardiner

The actor was among the tall list of celebrities signed by John Mahama in 2016. He made several appearances on their campaign platforms; however, he hasn’t made any move this year. It’s unclear if he is still a supporter or will need his ‘contract’ reviewed.

12. Roselyn Ngissah – Actor

Roselyn Ngissah

The last on our list is Roselyn. The actress pledged her support for the NDC and campaigned with Mahama in 2016 but has been missing in action this year.

Do you think there’s a missing top celebrity on this list? Share with us in the comment section.