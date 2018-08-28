'Tortured' Ugandan musician Bobi Wine freed

news

Bobi Wine, Ugandan musician-turned-politician, has finally been granted bail after facing treason charges with other 32 opposition politicians.

The 36-year-old singer who's popularly known as the 'ghetto president', earlier this month, was accused of allegedly throwing stones at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy.

Following the incident, he was arrested, tortured and later appeared on crutches in court.

The army, who had detained him, denied reports that he had been beaten, calling the allegations "rubbish", BBC reports.

Legally known as Robert Kyagulanyi, Bobi Wine was arrested on August 13 after a campaign rally in the north-western town of Arua.

The winner of that by-election, Bobi Wine ally Kassiano Wadri, also appeared in court on treason charges.

He was also granted bail but was banned from visiting his constituency for three months without the permission of the court.

There was a brief commotion in court when one of the accused, a 51-year-old man, fainted and had to be carried away in the packed courtroom, reports the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga from Uganda.