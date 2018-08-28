Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'Tortured' Ugandan musician Bobi Wine freed


Bobi Wine 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed

Bobi Wine has finally been granted bail after facing treason charges with other 32 opposition politicians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'Tortured' Ugandan musician Bobi Wine freed play

'Tortured' Ugandan musician Bobi Wine freed

Bobi Wine, Ugandan musician-turned-politician, has finally been granted bail after facing treason charges with other 32 opposition politicians.

The 36-year-old singer who's popularly known as the 'ghetto president', earlier this month, was accused of allegedly throwing stones at a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy.

Following the incident, he was arrested, tortured and later appeared on crutches in court.

The army, who had detained him, denied reports that he had been beaten, calling the allegations "rubbish", BBC reports.

READ MORE: Jump-start your week with Edem, Strongman, Joey B, Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Keeny Ice

Legally known as Robert Kyagulanyi, Bobi Wine was arrested on August 13 after a campaign rally in the north-western town of Arua.

The winner of that by-election, Bobi Wine ally Kassiano Wadri, also appeared in court on treason charges.

He was also granted bail but was banned from visiting his constituency for three months without the permission of the court.

There was a brief commotion in court when one of the accused, a 51-year-old man, fainted and had to be carried away in the packed courtroom, reports the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga from Uganda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Mzbel: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
Mr&Mrs: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful
Obour: MUSIGA President turns evangelist Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Zapp Mallet: I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer
Man Crush Monday: 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on
In-need: I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle

Recommended Videos

Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Obour: Musiga president gets more church duties; Now evangelist Obour Musiga president gets more church duties; Now evangelist
Video: I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbel



Top Articles

1 Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producerbullet
2 Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love...bullet
3 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriendbullet
4 Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church...bullet
5 In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
6 Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies...bullet
7 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host exposes ex-husband for forging...bullet
9 Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelistbullet
10 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet

Top Videos

1 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbelbullet
2 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
3 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
4 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
5 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
6 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Captain Smart outlines why Bishop Obinim is probably fakebullet

Celebrities

Timaya is done making babies
Timaya Singer is done making babies
Ras Kimono
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
Ghana celebrities at Becca's wedding
BKB's Viewpoint If you found the viral GHAMSA post funny, bow your head in shame