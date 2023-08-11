ADVERTISEMENT
‘I refuse to apologise’ – Tory Lanez issues a statement following his 10 year sentencing

Dorcas Agambila

Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence after he was sentenced to a decade in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Tory Lanez performs in 2018 and Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2023 Essence Festival.Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The rapper asserted that he has been wrongfully convicted and stands firm in his refusal "to apologize for something that I did not do."

Lanez was found guilty on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and negligently discharging a firearm.

Despite the verdict, Lanez maintains his innocence and has addressed the issue in a heartfelt message.

Addressing his supporters, Lanez expressed,

“To The Umbrellas,

I have never let a hard time intimidate me

I will never never let no jail time eliminate me

Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.

This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….

That’s it.

In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges l’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.

I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.

Tough times don’t last, tough people do.

To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support.

See you soon.”

Tory Lanez shared a statement with his fans following his sentencing
The 31-year-old rapper was given the sentence in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday for shooting the Savage hitmaker in both feet after a party in July 2020.

