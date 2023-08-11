The rapper asserted that he has been wrongfully convicted and stands firm in his refusal "to apologize for something that I did not do."
‘I refuse to apologise’ – Tory Lanez issues a statement following his 10 year sentencing
Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence after he was sentenced to a decade in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.
Lanez was found guilty on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and negligently discharging a firearm.
Despite the verdict, Lanez maintains his innocence and has addressed the issue in a heartfelt message.
Addressing his supporters, Lanez expressed,
“To The Umbrellas,
I have never let a hard time intimidate me
I will never never let no jail time eliminate me
Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.
This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….
That’s it.
In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges l’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.
I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.
Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support.
See you soon.”
The 31-year-old rapper was given the sentence in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday for shooting the Savage hitmaker in both feet after a party in July 2020.
