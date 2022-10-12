Tough times only make you tougher – Anne Sophie consoles KiDi after he broke down on Twitter

Netizens came demanding his head after reading the content of the tweet although some of the tweets were over a decade old.

KiDi apologized but his woes were not over as his performance over the weekend at UCC was rated below par after a technical problem forced him to walk off stage halfway through his session.

Looking at all that has happened to him in the past few weeks, KiDi went on Twitter to pour out his heart in a touching tweet he shared on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year in a tweet, revealed that one of his songs titled ‘Blessed’ made a lot of sense to him now as he navigates the storm life put him through.

KiDi posted a live acoustic performance of his song on Glitch Africa and revealed he is indeed blessed beyond human understanding and his recent hurdles won’t slow him down.

He wrote; "The past couple of weeks have been a rough and tough one. I woke up this morning with this song making more and more sense. I am blessed beyond every and any human imagination IJN "

His fans took to the comment section to console him and offer words of encouragement to him.

Former France Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie also encouraged KiDi to stay strong, stay human, and stay blessed as tough times only makes one tougher.

The French Diplomat also thanked the ‘sugar daddy’ for being in her corner when she was also in a dark place and going through some challenging moments.

The tweet of H.E. Anne Sophie AVÉ reads: ‘You are blessed indeed but you worked hard for it. Tough times make us tougher. And it only shows you are human. That’s why people love you. Stay strong, stay human, and stay blessed. and thank you for your presence in a moment that was tough for me. You are formidable’

KiDi, a few weeks ago made it to the top trends on Twitter as his old tweets resurfaced on social media.