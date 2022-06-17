Tracey Boakye showers Shugatiti with dollars at her 21st birthday party (Video)

Shuagatiti turned 21 years yesterday, June 16th, 2022, and had her photos flooded on social media with many wishful thoughts for her new age from fans and industry colleagues.

In celebration of her 21st birthday party, many celebrities threw their weight behind the actress at a private birthday dinner she organized in Kempinski hotel in Accra.

Shugatiti made the headlines visuals of her birthday cake popped up online. The birthday cake came in the form of a big butt wearing a sizzling white thong believed to be inspired by her own booty.

Celebrities who were present at the birthday dinner included, Tracey Boakye, Gambo, Akwaboah amongst many others.

The attention was on Tracey Boakye who splashed the birthday celebrant with dollars. Tracey Boakye literally made a statement for herself as a rich woman.