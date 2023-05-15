Tracey Boakye and her husband 'pepper' haters with adorable loved-up videos

After their wedding, Mr and Mrs Frank Badu Ntiamoah left the shores of Ghana for their honeymoon.

In March 2023, Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah welcomed their first child in the United States of America.

Tracey Boakye's recent video with her husband indeed shows that the couple is smitten with each other.

In the footage, one could see how Mr Ntiamoah possessively held his wife's hand as she looked deep into his eyes. Tracey Boakye's fiery red hair reflected her passion as she nestled in her husband's chest.

Tracey Boakye recently opened up about how she met her husband 13 years ago, dated, broke up, and finally ended up together.

In a bid to respond to a fan’s question about how she met her husband, Tracey revealed she dated her husband 13 years ago.

She also mentioned that her husband prefers to keep a low profile and does not like trouble

Tracey stated, “My husband doesn’t want me to talk about him, he doesn’t like trouble. He was my ex. We didn’t just meet and start dating. We were childhood lovers who finally settled. We were lovers for 13 years, broke up, and finally settled. I met my husband 13 years ago.”

Tracey Boakye, however, described the feeling of being in love as heavenly.

“I feel like God has opened the doors of heaven. I feel like I am in paradise. True love is sweet. You have inner peace and you don’t even think about anything. That’s how it feels when you find true love,” she stressed.