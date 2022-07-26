Tracey Boakye announces her wedding to mystery man on social media

The flyer was shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who is a close friend of the actress. Two days after the post and the speculations it sparked, Tracey Boakye has finally broken her silence on her reported wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgY9rF0DVyj/

Taking to her social media messages, Tracey teased her fans about what her purported wedding hashtag will be. She wrote '#....cey22' in a post she shared yesterday as she left out the begging of hashtag which will suggest the name of her supposed groom.

In a new post today, the mother of two, who stirred the 'Papano' brouhaha in 2020 with MzBel as they reported fought over a married man, revealed the full hashtag to announce her wedding.

In her post, Tracey Boakye detailed the team behind her ceremony and appreciated them. " #francey22 A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO MY DISCREET TEAM: #Francey22

Bride : @tracey_boakye

Groom: "