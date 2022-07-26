A few days ago, reports claimed that the Ghanaian actress is getting married after a flyer believed to be her bridal shower invitation surfaced online. According to the details of the flyer, the bridal shower is to happen on 26th July, however, no place of venue was on it.
Tracey Boakye announces her wedding to mystery man on social media
Tracey Boakye has confirmed her wedding reports online.
The flyer was shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who is a close friend of the actress. Two days after the post and the speculations it sparked, Tracey Boakye has finally broken her silence on her reported wedding.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgY9rF0DVyj/
Taking to her social media messages, Tracey teased her fans about what her purported wedding hashtag will be. She wrote '#....cey22' in a post she shared yesterday as she left out the begging of hashtag which will suggest the name of her supposed groom.
In a new post today, the mother of two, who stirred the 'Papano' brouhaha in 2020 with MzBel as they reported fought over a married man, revealed the full hashtag to announce her wedding.
In her post, Tracey Boakye detailed the team behind her ceremony and appreciated them. " #francey22 A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO MY DISCREET TEAM: #Francey22
Bride : @tracey_boakye
Groom: "
Whoever Tracey Boakye is going to marry remains a mystery as she has not mentioned it in her post, nor has it said anywhere else. The actress' post has raised expectations from social media who are keen to know the details of the wedding.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh