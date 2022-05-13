RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracey Boakye daughter stuns in Disney themed birthday photos in Paris

Authors:

Daniel Nti

The adorable girl who turned two years today is currently on vacation with Tracey Boakye and the family in Paris, France.

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye

Commemorating her birthday, Nana Akua served us breathtaking birthday photos that establish her as the empress she is. The young girl went for a Disney princess-inspired photoshoot.

Recommended articles

The two-years old beauty stunned in different gowns that tells the stories of different fairytale princesses from the popular Frozen animation to Cinderrella .

She also got in touch with her Ghanaian side as she did justice to her Kente look and richly accessorized with some gold ornaments like an Ashanti Royal.

Tracey shared the series of refreshing photos on her social media, Instagram precisely together with a video of them having some great moments in Paris, France.

In sharing the photos , the actress couldn't hide her elation as expressively eulogized her daughter. She captioned:

"AKUA ahuof3, AKUA Papabi, My Agudi3, Makoma mu toffee, Daddy’s heart beat, We didn’t make a mistake by naming you Nhyira, indeed, you have brought soo much Blessings and Happiness in our lives, HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE MY PRINCESS"

Nana Akua also shared some lovely photos on her Instagram page which has a following of over a hundred and fifty thousand (150k). She also captioned:

"Thank you Lord. Happy 2nd birthday to me."

Exactly a year ago, Actress Tracey Boakye threw a star-studded birthday party for Nhyira when she turned 1 year.

Present at the event were actress Moesha Boduong, Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Ellen White, Christiana Awuni, Afia Schwarzenegger and others.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ibrah One: Ghana-based socialite runs mad, spotted roaming in Niger (WATCH)

Ibrah Wan runs mad

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Fans wowed with Dr Louisa's curves and dance moves as she turns bridesmaid (WATCH)

Dr Louisa

Mystery lady shows up as Thomas Partey's alleged girlfriend with romantic videos (WATCH)

Thomas Partey and alleged new girlfriend