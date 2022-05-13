Tracey Boakye daughter stuns in Disney themed birthday photos in Paris

The two-years old beauty stunned in different gowns that tells the stories of different fairytale princesses from the popular Frozen animation to Cinderrella .

She also got in touch with her Ghanaian side as she did justice to her Kente look and richly accessorized with some gold ornaments like an Ashanti Royal.

Tracey shared the series of refreshing photos on her social media, Instagram precisely together with a video of them having some great moments in Paris, France.

In sharing the photos , the actress couldn't hide her elation as expressively eulogized her daughter. She captioned:

"AKUA ahuof3, AKUA Papabi, My Agudi3, Makoma mu toffee, Daddy’s heart beat, We didn’t make a mistake by naming you Nhyira, indeed, you have brought soo much Blessings and Happiness in our lives, HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE MY PRINCESS"

Nana Akua also shared some lovely photos on her Instagram page which has a following of over a hundred and fifty thousand (150k). She also captioned:

"Thank you Lord. Happy 2nd birthday to me."

Exactly a year ago, Actress Tracey Boakye threw a star-studded birthday party for Nhyira when she turned 1 year.