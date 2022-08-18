Tracey Boakye feeds her husband as they honeymoon abroad (WATCH)

In a video pulse.com.gh has sighted on social media, Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu are currently in Dubai where they are cooling off after their wedding. The Ghanaian actress posted a video of herself feeding her husband.

She captioned her post "Young, Rich and Smart 😘😘😘. When God blesses you with everything; beautiful kids, good health, God fearing husband @badufrank, Money, Houses, Cars, natural body, handsome husband, etc…… at 31years, this is how you live your life May Favour locate us all in Jesus name … #honeymoon #francey22 #theirmadam #bosslady".

The actress' husband also took to Instagram to post a video of Tracey Boakye and captioned it "My soulmate ❤️ Yaa Asantewaa @tracey_boakye #francey22".

The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with Frank Badu at a ceremony held a few weeks in Kumasi. Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.