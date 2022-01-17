The actress who turns 31 today woke up to a surprise from Akwaboah the Ghanaian music genius as he teamed up with Tracey's friends to serenade her.
Tracey Boakye gets birthday surprise from Akwaboah, Diamond Appiah and more (WATCH)
Tracey Boakye is a year older and as expected it is going be to be loud out there because she always does it in grand style.
Tracey walked into Akwaboah in her home whilst he was singing his ‘Awerekyekyere’ remix he did with his father. The song is apparently the actress' favourite song, hence, she couldn't hide her joy of getting a live rendition of it by the composer.
Diamond Appiah, Christiana Awuni, Xandy Kamel among others were all present as well and they joined Akwaboah to also sing happy birthday to her.
Speaking about the surprise that happened, Tracey in an Instagram post said "I was obviously spending time with my love outside, when I had a phone call, that my daughter was not feeling well, so I had to rush home, I couldn’t even find my car keys, only to get home to meet this huge surprise by @diamondappiah_bosslady …. OMG! I don’t even know what to say. My favourite song was performed by the man himself @akwaboahmusic".
"@christiana_awuni @xandykamel @ghkwaku @celebrity_police_ @ladyharriet_ I heard u guys came to my house around 5 am, aaawww God bless you. I really appreciate it. @prophet_eric_boahen YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR ME, thanks soo much for your prayers today and your support always," she concluded in the post below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh