Tracey Boakye gets birthday surprise from Akwaboah, Diamond Appiah and more (WATCH)

Tracey walked into Akwaboah in her home whilst he was singing his ‘Awerekyekyere’ remix he did with his father. The song is apparently the actress' favourite song, hence, she couldn't hide her joy of getting a live rendition of it by the composer.

Tracey Boakye's birthday post Pulse Ghana

Diamond Appiah, Christiana Awuni, Xandy Kamel among others were all present as well and they joined Akwaboah to also sing happy birthday to her.

Speaking about the surprise that happened, Tracey in an Instagram post said "I was obviously spending time with my love outside, when I had a phone call, that my daughter was not feeling well, so I had to rush home, I couldn’t even find my car keys, only to get home to meet this huge surprise by @diamondappiah_bosslady …. OMG! I don’t even know what to say. My favourite song was performed by the man himself @akwaboahmusic".