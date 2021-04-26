Tracey Boakye gifts members of Secret Billions GHC15,000 (VIDEO)

According to Tracey Boakye, who recently relocated from East Legon to Ashaley Botwe after renting out her apartment, she admires the association and the acknowledgement she receives from them.

She had a short meeting before handing the Joe Biden currency to them.

Details of the meeting are unknown, however, from the one-minute video she shared on her Instagram, it looks like she will regularly support the association when the need be.

She disclosed in her caption that she loves to support and brags differently.

“I always love to support. When landladies are talking, @secretbillionsfamily_org … I brag differently,” she captioned the video.

Members of Secret Billions who were present for the presentation showed gratitude to the actress for the love and support.

This is not the first time Tracey has gifted such an amount of money to people.

In March this year, she changed the fortune of up-and-coming comedian, Kyekyeku by gifting him $2,000.

Before giving him the money, Tracey disclosed that Kyekyeku is one of her favourites in the film industry and has been wanting to do something for him for a long while.

She called him over to her new residence at Ashaley Botwe where he surprised the young man with $ 2,000 (equivalent to GHC 11,470.00).