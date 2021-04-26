RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracey Boakye gifts members of Secret Billions GHC15,000 (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress and film director Tracey Boakye has showered nearly GHC15,000 on viral all-girl association, Secret Billions.

Tracey Boakye and Secret Billions
Tracey Boakye and Secret Billions Pulse Ghana

The Kumawood actress has received many mentions by the viral association and to show her appreciation, she invited them to her new home and gifted them GHC15,000 to fund their association.

Recommended articles

According to Tracey Boakye, who recently relocated from East Legon to Ashaley Botwe after renting out her apartment, she admires the association and the acknowledgement she receives from them.

She had a short meeting before handing the Joe Biden currency to them.

Details of the meeting are unknown, however, from the one-minute video she shared on her Instagram, it looks like she will regularly support the association when the need be.

She disclosed in her caption that she loves to support and brags differently.

“I always love to support. When landladies are talking, @secretbillionsfamily_org … I brag differently,” she captioned the video.

Members of Secret Billions who were present for the presentation showed gratitude to the actress for the love and support.

This is not the first time Tracey has gifted such an amount of money to people.

In March this year, she changed the fortune of up-and-coming comedian, Kyekyeku by gifting him $2,000.

Before giving him the money, Tracey disclosed that Kyekyeku is one of her favourites in the film industry and has been wanting to do something for him for a long while.

She called him over to her new residence at Ashaley Botwe where he surprised the young man with $ 2,000 (equivalent to GHC 11,470.00).

Kyekyeku could hardly find the right words to make a sentence as he was blown away by the gift.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]