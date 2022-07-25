RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracey Boakye set to marry, invitation for bridal shower pops up

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye has hinted that she will be getting married soon.

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye

The 'East Legon landlady, confirmed her wedding on her Instagram page on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Recommended articles

Tracey teased fans when she posted a photo with the #...cey22. She captioned her post "🙏🏿💍."

Her post has, hence, amassed lots of congratulatory messages to her.

Meanwhile, ahead of the marriage ceremony, the actress will hold a bridal shower. The bridal shower is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi.

Recently, Tracey disclosed that she is now a dollar millionaire after starting her business and career with GH300.

According to the Ghanaian actress, she is now a millionaire by the grace of God with help from her 'Papa No' as she now has investments across Ghana and in foreign countries like Turkey.

Tracey appeared on UTV's ATUU show, where she told Abeiku Santana, the host, about how she built her million-dollar empire. “Now, how much are you worth?”, Tracey was asked and she replied, “I don’t even know because I haven’t sat down to calculate it.”

“Are you a million-dollar or you are a billion-dollar?”, Abeiku quizzed and she said, “Oh, I haven’t reached a billion.” “But you are a million dollars?” she was asked, to which she responded, “By God’s grace.”

The host of the show further asked “so can we say tens of millions, or hundred million?” and the mother of two said, “I will have to calculate. Sum some things up".

As to how she has become a millionaire according to her claims, she explained that “even though movie production doesn’t pay, I shoot series. My YouTube following has grown, so I can’t keep it idle. So at least every week, I put in 2 or 3 episodes to keep it busy.”

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

10 rich Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]