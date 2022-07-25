Tracey Boakye set to marry, invitation for bridal shower pops up

Tracey teased fans when she posted a photo with the #...cey22. She captioned her post "🙏🏿💍."

Her post has, hence, amassed lots of congratulatory messages to her.

Meanwhile, ahead of the marriage ceremony, the actress will hold a bridal shower. The bridal shower is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi.

Recently, Tracey disclosed that she is now a dollar millionaire after starting her business and career with GH300.

According to the Ghanaian actress, she is now a millionaire by the grace of God with help from her 'Papa No' as she now has investments across Ghana and in foreign countries like Turkey.

Tracey appeared on UTV's ATUU show, where she told Abeiku Santana, the host, about how she built her million-dollar empire. “Now, how much are you worth?”, Tracey was asked and she replied, “I don’t even know because I haven’t sat down to calculate it.”

“Are you a million-dollar or you are a billion-dollar?”, Abeiku quizzed and she said, “Oh, I haven’t reached a billion.” “But you are a million dollars?” she was asked, to which she responded, “By God’s grace.”

The host of the show further asked “so can we say tens of millions, or hundred million?” and the mother of two said, “I will have to calculate. Sum some things up".