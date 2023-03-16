Tracey Boakye shows off newborn baby boy as she reveals his name (WATCH)

Taking to social media to share her excitement, the Ghanaian actress posted photos of her baby welcomed on 5th March 2023. Revealing the baby's name, she captioned the post "My third Blessing from God 🙏🏿🙏🏿🇺🇸 @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah #francey22".

The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with Frank Badu at a ceremony held in Kumasi July 28th 2022. Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.

At the back of these reports, some social media users have been speaking against their marriage but the couple is reminding their naysayers that they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.