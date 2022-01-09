In a new video, the Ghanaian actress who has travelled to Germany has shown off a new home in the European country.
Tracey Boakye turns Hannover landlady as she flaunts new 3-bedroom house in Germany
Tracey Boakye has now added Hannover landlady to her already existing titles.
According to Tracey Boakye, she got the 3-bedroom home so that her children can be comfortable.
Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who also happens to be in Germany visited Tracey with her family in Hannover and he was taken on a tour through the house. According to the Ghanaian actress, she has gotten a similar house in France.
It is however unclear if she has bought the home or she is renting for the meantime. Watch the video below to hear check the home and what Tracey has to say about it as she also advised her colleagues to be saving and investing.
