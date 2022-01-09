RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracey Boakye turns Hannover landlady as she flaunts new 3-bedroom house in Germany

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Tracey Boakye has now added Hannover landlady to her already existing titles.

Tracey Boakye's home in Germany
Tracey Boakye's home in Germany

In a new video, the Ghanaian actress who has travelled to Germany has shown off a new home in the European country.

Recommended articles

According to Tracey Boakye, she got the 3-bedroom home so that her children can be comfortable.

Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, who also happens to be in Germany visited Tracey with her family in Hannover and he was taken on a tour through the house. According to the Ghanaian actress, she has gotten a similar house in France.

It is however unclear if she has bought the home or she is renting for the meantime. Watch the video below to hear check the home and what Tracey has to say about it as she also advised her colleagues to be saving and investing.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)