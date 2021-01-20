Tracy Sarkcess, who owns a women empowerment NGO, BRAVE Project, joined forces with Menaye Donkor, who owns Sincerely sanitary pads, to donate sanitary pads to young girls at Minya, a community in Ningo-Prampram in Greater Accra.

Talking about the genesis of the project and why she chose Minya community, Tracy revealed in an Instagram post: “The genesis of the #SincerelyBRAVEProject and donation to the community of Minya in Ningo-Prampram started with Faustina Boamah, a midwife who attended our digital skills workshop last year in Oct.

Faustina told me about the Minya community and the dire situation there. The community is faced with rampant cases of teenage pregnancies. The young girls are usually exploited by the men in the community, mostly due to the lack of easy access to some basic needs such as sanitary pads and school necessities, etc.

My team and I decided to search and partner with a sanitary pad brand, that is fresh, has that big “sister appeal” and also willing to collaborate with us to make a meaningful impact. Sincerely Pads by Menaye, was the perfect partner, hence the SincerelyBRAVE Project.

For our visit to Minya, Sincerely pads provided us with over a 1000 pads. In support of this initiative was our resource person, @dr.hannahlisa, who engaged the girls on issues such as menstrual hygiene, sexual reproductive health and abstinence.

@menayedonkor and myself will be embarking on various such activities over the next couple of months. A big thank you to all our team members and everyone who helped to make this a success.”

See below photos from the donation.