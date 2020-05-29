The BET Award-winner set Twitter ablaze on Friday when he shared the first-ever freestyle of her daughter.

“Titi got a fire freestyle I’m keeping from yall cos she dropped a “family secret” lol!!!! It’s so dope but I can’t drop cos of the filla in there Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy loads of retweets n imma drop it,” Sarkodie tweeted before dropping the freestyle.

His wife responded to the freestyle by revealing Titi’s showbiz name, and that is, ‘Titi Rapping’.

According to Tracy, her daughter gave herself the name.

“She said her rap name is Rapping Titi” she revealed.

Titi has taken over Twitter since her father dropped her freestyle. It has amassed massive tweets from fans and currently topping the trending vertical on the micro-blogging site.