The wife of the Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has responded to a news report in which it was stated that she has become 'plus-size' after she showed in public for the first time after a long while.

According to Sarkodie's wife, the reports comes of body-shamming as she took to her Instastory to address the publication by a news portal in Ghana. "For y’all to weight-shame me 6 months after having a baby is not cool," she wrote.

The mother of two continued that "and the most upsetting thing is that the write-up was done by a woman! Do you know what it takes to go through 2 pregnancies and child-rearing? Especially in COVID lockdown and the PPD that comes with it?"

Sarkodie with wife Tracy Sarkcess and their daughter Titi Sarckcess

Sending a message to the news reporter, Tracy Sarckess concluded her post saying that " I hope one day God bless you to have that experience". See a screenshot of her post below.