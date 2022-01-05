RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

Selorm Tali

Popular Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead.

Scizo passes on
Scizo passes on

The Ghanaian rapper famed for rapping in Ga with hit songs produced by Hammer’s Last Two has reportedly passed away in the USA. Scizo who has been living in Las Vegas Nevada, USA, is said to have died after a short illness.

Scizo's popular hit songs include ‘K3 Shika L3’ and ‘1 Stone’, among others. He is on record to have collaborated with other Ghanaian music acts like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kwabena Kwabena and others.

Until his demise, Scizo was married to Judy Beren, a white lady he introduced on social media as his wife. "Finally I married my best friend n my love ... I love you Judy" he wrote in the post below.

The late Scizo and wife

The Hiplife veteran whilst in the U.S has been producing and recording new songs. The last time he was live on Facebook, he streamed a studio session and captioned it "cut your coat according to your size Dzee naabu mi a come with the vibes You no dey my level I no be your type I no be your average guy #LIFE_BE_WAR".

Tributes have since pouring on social media. Rapper Edem tweeted "Fas3333 our joint got shelved..Nothing but love..You believed in me before the world heard it…Rest well Soldier".

Selorm Tali

