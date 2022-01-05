Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

Scizo's popular hit songs include ‘K3 Shika L3’ and ‘1 Stone’, among others. He is on record to have collaborated with other Ghanaian music acts like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kwabena Kwabena and others.

Until his demise, Scizo was married to Judy Beren, a white lady he introduced on social media as his wife. "Finally I married my best friend n my love ... I love you Judy" he wrote in the post below.

The late Scizo and wife Pulse Ghana

The Hiplife veteran whilst in the U.S has been producing and recording new songs. The last time he was live on Facebook, he streamed a studio session and captioned it "cut your coat according to your size Dzee naabu mi a come with the vibes You no dey my level I no be your type I no be your average guy #LIFE_BE_WAR".