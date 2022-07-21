Trouble in SM empire as Shatta Wale accuses Deportee of sexually assaulting his secretary

In the interview, Deportee said "my relationship with Shatta is out there, people know it... we had our issues back then, but this time around...there is an issue that is the reality. At the right time, the issue will pop up. He has issues with me but I don't.

Shatta Wale’s accomplices Nana Dope and Gangee arrested by the police Pulse Ghana

Deportee who was also arrested in connection to Shatta Wale shooting stunt, continued that "recently we went to court, you know we went to prison together. He got himself bailed, but without us...these are the things, I don't want to speak. Maybe with time, we will speak. I know it is a bombshell and it will go out there and it is going to escalate a whole lot of things".

These comments by Deportee have infuriated Shatta Wale who has decided to fire back his estranged ally.

"Deportee, do I owe you money? Is your money with me? You can’t afford to pay this small amount of money for your bail but you are out there writing nonsense. You better stop what you are doing, coward!” Shatta Wale fumed in a video sighted pulse.com.gh

He further accused Deportee of rape when he said "do you remember the stupid thing you tried doing to my assistant when we were in Kumasi? I mean when you tried to rape my assistant in the bathroom? She wants to report you to the police but I am the one preventing her. So, if you continue misbehaving out there, I would make her report you to the police.”