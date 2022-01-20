T.T declares himself 'dead goat' to critics; reveals shocking insult from fan (WATCH)

"Somebody called and I think I missed the call so I called back ... then he said I am Kwesi, MzGee's house boy who looks after her dogs, so I want to tell you I have leftover from the dogs feed so should I bring it for you?" he said.

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Roselyn Feli, host of Changes on Joy Prime TV, during an episode of the show, he detailed that the person continued to insult him and dared him to record the call and forward it to MzGee.

According to Psalm Adjetefio, he remained silent on the phone and told the caller that he has no time for 'rams like him', dropped the call and blocked him.