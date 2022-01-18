In a recent interview, the actor mentioned that Aisha Modi gifted her GH600. This came as a shock to Aisha as she made it known that she's sent more than GH600 to Psalm Adjetefio.
T.T's cash gifts total ¢95K as he reveals Aisha Modi gave him GH5K, not GH500 (VIDEO)
T.T has rendered an unqualified apology to Aisha Modi over an error in disclosing how much he received from her.
T.T in a new interview has apologized to Aisha as he reveals that he actually received GH5000 from her.
Speaking on Neat FM about his said error, he recounted "when I was asked about the said donation, it had escaped my memory because it was a long time ago… I wasn’t expecting the question so it got me confused.”
He seized the moment to apologize to Aisha by saying that " I beg she should accept my apology that the money it's GH,5000 that she sent to me but it escaped my mind when I was asked".
In the video below, he added that "same apology goes to the person that was sent to bring me the money I really am sorry".
This latest confirmation brings to ¢95,000 the donations on record to have been received by Psalm Adjetefio as he previously mentioned that he also received GH40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff before Dr Bawumia also sent him GH50,000.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh