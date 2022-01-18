T.T in a new interview has apologized to Aisha as he reveals that he actually received GH5000 from her.

Speaking on Neat FM about his said error, he recounted "when I was asked about the said donation, it had escaped my memory because it was a long time ago… I wasn’t expecting the question so it got me confused.”

He seized the moment to apologize to Aisha by saying that " I beg she should accept my apology that the money it's GH,5000 that she sent to me but it escaped my mind when I was asked".

In the video below, he added that "same apology goes to the person that was sent to bring me the money I really am sorry".