'TV3 doesn't miss you' - Mona Gucci chooses 'vawulence' to reply MzGee's dare

She was trashing reports that said her resignation from TV3 was bait that went wrong. A report claimed that MzGee tendered in resignation with anticipation that it will influence her bosses to overturn a decision about a show she wanted to host.

Pulse Ghana

The report said, unexpected to MzGee, her resignation was accepted, hence, her exit from the Kanda-based Media House. However, according to MzGee the report is NOT true. She went on to blow her trumpet in a social media post.

Responding to MzGee's post, Mona Gucci said "ny3 Cee..!! You and I know this post isn’t necessary—u resigned from media general…cuz u had ur own reasons..n media General respected it…Yes u r gone but surprisingly…media General isn’t missing ur absence..u know why? Cuz we have equally good ones like u there..still working n filling in!! we have the likes of @cookieteegh @berlamundi @ayisha_yakubuu @johnnie_hughes @captain_nana_smart @gaborportia @rowalkerghana etc…!!…do not let some cheap bloggers write-ups infuriate u…they only want to draw traffic to their page…ignore all these untrue stories..n continue being a great journalist".

She continued that "if u ask my opinion, u stated dat “I’am too good to be sacked”….!! In the history of journalism in Ghana…I have never heard the likes of KWAMI SEFA KAYI, KKD, ABEIKU SANTANA, NANA ABA ANAMOAH, KOD, EMMA MORRISON, NANA AMA ADADE, NII ODARTEY LAMPTEY, SALMA VALCOT, GIFTY ANTI, BOLA RAY, ISRAEL LARYEA, GIDEON ARYEEQUAYE n our own mother BEATRICE AGYEMAN…ever made such a statement!!…the secret to success is HUMILITY—Even our finest KOMLA DUMOR (demised) of BBC..never said this before!! without fear of favor…u r not more than these names I have listed…!".