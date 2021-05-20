Twins Dnt Beg were appointed before sack; close friend denies claim from presidency (SCREENSHOT)

In the 3news report, "the sources at the Presidency said they (Twins Dnt Beg) were fond of releasing unauthorized pictures on social media, a development that subjected the president to public mockery. The sources challenged them to produce any appointment letter to back their claims that they were appointed as official photographers".

Ebenezer Ofori Donkor, who is behind Kays Studios and has been working with Twins Dnt Beg for years now, has expressed willingness to post the appointment letter of his friends, to trash reports that they weren't officially appointed as presidential photographers.

His comment comes as a reply to one Francis Clottey, a videographer at the presidency, who chastised the twin photographers for peddling falsehood describing their revelation as "nonsense".

"And those who r claiming you’re de official photographers to the President stop that nonsense and stop misleading Ghanaians @twinsdntbeg stop granting interviews given false info that you r de official photographers to the President... Kyeremeh only gave u chance to be his assistant and u decided to do ur own thing and that’s why u ended up losing such an opportunity, so u had never been an official photographer to the President. So stop that behaviour and tell the truth, tell them the reason why u were asked to go home" Francis wrote.

But in reply to his comment shared by a blogger, Kay Studios said "I guess every photographer can get up and go and take pictures of the President. At this time I just want to post their appointment letter smh. When they say politicians are liars I know believe even Francis who is a brother is now saying this wow". See the screenshot below.

